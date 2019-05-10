Astra Microwave Products standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 33.10% to Rs 113.23 crore

Net profit of Products declined 75.27% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.10% to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.34% to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 286.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

