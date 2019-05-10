Astra Microwave Products standalone net profit declines 75.27% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 33.10% to Rs 113.23 croreNet profit of Astra Microwave Products declined 75.27% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 33.10% to Rs 113.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 79.34% to Rs 12.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 60.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 19.82% to Rs 286.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 356.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales113.23169.25 -33 286.16356.88 -20 OPM %17.5825.96 -10.4130.79 - PBDT19.2244.37 -57 45.32105.97 -57 PBT11.8036.65 -68 16.7578.94 -79 NP7.3529.72 -75 12.5460.69 -79
