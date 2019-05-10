GTL Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 857.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.82% to Rs 350.37 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 857.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1846.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.82% to Rs 350.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 421.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1539.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1892.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.71% to Rs 1500.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2333.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

350.37421.221500.212333.330.51-17.1212.2330.62-136.76-198.31-338.84327.13-280.39-432.45-962.39-472.79-857.40-1846.65-1539.40-1892.95

