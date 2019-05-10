Hikal standalone net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.76% to Rs 451.58 crore

Net profit of rose 31.57% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 451.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 383.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.46% to Rs 103.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 1567.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1278.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

451.58383.481567.741278.3518.6018.6319.0218.9171.3960.60241.96197.0948.1639.19149.08111.5033.3425.34103.0777.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)