Hikal standalone net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.76% to Rs 451.58 croreNet profit of Hikal rose 31.57% to Rs 33.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.76% to Rs 451.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 383.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.46% to Rs 103.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 77.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.64% to Rs 1567.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1278.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales451.58383.48 18 1567.741278.35 23 OPM %18.6018.63 -19.0218.91 - PBDT71.3960.60 18 241.96197.09 23 PBT48.1639.19 23 149.08111.50 34 NP33.3425.34 32 103.0777.23 33
