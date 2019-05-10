Tara Chand Logistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 116.35% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 13.96% to Rs 24.29 crore

Net profit of rose 116.35% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.04% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.69% to Rs 100.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

