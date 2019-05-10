Tara Chand Logistic Solutions standalone net profit rises 116.35% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 13.96% to Rs 24.29 croreNet profit of Tara Chand Logistic Solutions rose 116.35% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 13.96% to Rs 24.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.04% to Rs 4.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.69% to Rs 100.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales24.2928.23 -14 100.8880.26 26 OPM %28.7414.81 -20.4017.84 - PBDT5.463.46 58 16.6512.78 30 PBT2.811.52 85 6.616.43 3 NP2.251.04 116 4.754.61 3
