JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kajaria Ceramics Board meeting Outcome
Business Standard

Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 38.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 198.54 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries rose 38.69% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 198.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.81% to Rs 87.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 738.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales198.54195.62 1 738.41634.10 16 OPM %22.7429.28 -22.2319.21 - PBDT43.6041.03 6 157.81128.37 23 PBT30.8129.44 5 110.0883.33 32 NP28.5020.55 39 87.7768.67 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU