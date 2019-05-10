Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 38.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 198.54 crore

Net profit of rose 38.69% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 198.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.81% to Rs 87.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 738.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

198.54195.62738.41634.1022.7429.2822.2319.2143.6041.03157.81128.3730.8129.44110.0883.3328.5020.5587.7768.67

