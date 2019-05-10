Satia Industries standalone net profit rises 38.69% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 198.54 croreNet profit of Satia Industries rose 38.69% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 198.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 195.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.81% to Rs 87.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 68.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 738.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales198.54195.62 1 738.41634.10 16 OPM %22.7429.28 -22.2319.21 - PBDT43.6041.03 6 157.81128.37 23 PBT30.8129.44 5 110.0883.33 32 NP28.5020.55 39 87.7768.67 28
