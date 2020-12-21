AstraZeneca Pharma India gains after DGCI nod for benralizumab solution

-
AstraZeneca Pharma India rose 1.64% to Rs 4,414.25 after the company said that India's drug regulator has granted marketing authorization for benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection.Benralizumab (Fasenra) is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.
The receipt of this permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) paves way for the launch of Benralizumab (Fasenra) in India, subject to the receipt of related statutory approvals and licenses, the company announced on Sunday, 20 December 2020.
AstraZeneca Pharma India is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines for core areas of healthcare, including cardiovascular/metabolic disease, cancer and respiratory, inflammatory and autoimmune disease.
