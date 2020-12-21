Thermax Ltd Spikes 1.63%

Thermax Ltd has added 11.06% over last one month compared to 10% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 6.56% rise in the SENSEX

Thermax Ltd rose 1.63% today to trade at Rs 934.35. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.43% to quote at 18687.64. The index is up 10 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Larsen & Toubro Ltd increased 1.26% and Carborundum Universal Ltd added 1.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 9.54 % over last one year compared to the 12.19% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 539 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3607 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1119 on 01 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 644 on 24 Mar 2020.

