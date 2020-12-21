Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 119.43 points or 0.56% at 21594.79 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5.42%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.41%),Novartis India Ltd (up 3.99%),Morepen Laboratories Ltd (up 3.83%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Ltd (up 2.79%), RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 2.43%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.29%), Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 2.04%), and Indoco Remedies Ltd (up 2.04%).

On the other hand, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (down 4.96%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (down 2.6%), and IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.15%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 11.21 or 0.02% at 46949.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 28.45 points or 0.21% at 13732.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.21 points or 0.09% at 17784.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 15.13 points or 0.26% at 5907.57.

On BSE,1042 shares were trading in green, 1203 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

