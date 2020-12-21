Canara Bank Slips 2.67%, S&P BSE PSU index Shed 1.26%

Canara Bank has added 27.02% over last one month compared to 12.48% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX

Canara Bank fell 2.67% today to trade at Rs 118.45. The S&P BSE PSU index is down 1.26% to quote at 5796.93. The index is up 12.48 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 2.61% and Hindustan Copper Ltd lost 2.35% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went down 15.82 % over last one year compared to the 12.35% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Canara Bank has added 27.02% over last one month compared to 12.48% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 6.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 11.02 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.54 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 232.9 on 23 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 73.85 on 24 Mar 2020.

