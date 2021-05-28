AstraZeneca Pharma India terminates its distribution agreement with Abbott Healthcare

AstraZeneca Pharma India announced that the company and Abbott Healthcare have on 27 May 2021 mutually terminated the Distribution Agreement for distribution of Dapagliflozin, an innovative Type 2 diabetes medicine in India under brand name Gledepa and the combination of Dapagliflozin with Metformin under the brand name Gledepa Met.

AstraZeneca India will continue to independently market Dapagliflozin, the combinations of Dapagliflozin and Metformin as well as Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin in India under the brand names Forxiga Xigduo and Qtern respectively.

