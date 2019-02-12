Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 66.83% to Rs 3.32 croreNet Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 66.83% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.321.99 67 OPM %-56.33-37.69 -PBDT-1.57-0.40 -293 PBT-1.64-0.46 -257 NP-1.28-0.42 -205
