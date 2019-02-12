JUST IN
Business Standard

Athena Global Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 66.83% to Rs 3.32 crore

Net Loss of Athena Global Technologies reported to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 66.83% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.321.99 67 OPM %-56.33-37.69 -PBDT-1.57-0.40 -293 PBT-1.64-0.46 -257 NP-1.28-0.42 -205

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:11 IST

