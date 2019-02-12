Sahyog Multibase reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 9.10 croreNet profit of Sahyog Multibase reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales9.108.01 14 OPM %-1.32-1.00 -PBDT0.06-0.25 LP PBT0.04-0.25 LP NP0.03-0.25 LP
