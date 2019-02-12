Universal Credit & Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Refund money raised via OFCDs with 15 pc interest: Sebi tells Sahara India Commercial Corp
Sebi cracks down on Sahara again, orders over Rs 14k-cr refund with 15 pc interest
SEBI's latest refund order goes against natural law: Sahara
FPIs turn net sellers
Sebi makes investing in MFs less pricey; puts cap on total expenses
-
Sales decline 22.92% to Rs 0.74 croreNet loss of Universal Credit & Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 22.92% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.740.96 -23 OPM %-2.7010.42 -PBDT-0.020.10 PL PBT-0.020.10 PL NP-0.020.10 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU