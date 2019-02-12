JUST IN
Eco Recycling standalone net profit rises 469.23% in the December 2018 quarter
Eco Recycling standalone net profit rises 469.23% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 175.68% to Rs 5.10 crore

Net profit of Eco Recycling rose 469.23% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 175.68% to Rs 5.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.101.85 176 OPM %19.6115.68 -PBDT0.850.22 286 PBT0.740.13 469 NP0.740.13 469

