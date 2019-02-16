Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
Defence budget pegged at Rs 3.05 lakh crore
Budget session from Jan 31 till Feb 13, Budget presentation on Feb 1
Govt should not bring full-fledged budget in name of interim budget: Cong
2019-20 Interim Budget allocates highest-ever capital expenditure for railways
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Atlanta Infrastructure & Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU