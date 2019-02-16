Innovation Software Exports reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreInnovation Software Exports reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.010 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
