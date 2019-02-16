Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Terraform Magnum reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Encore Software reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Mozilla to refresh Thunderbird desktop client with better UX, Gmail integration
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Terraform Realstate reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 and during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU