Atul Auto rises as June total sales jumps 151% YoY

Atul Auto gained 1.42% to Rs 171 after the company's total sales surged 151.1% to 1,818 units in June 2022 as against 724 units in June 2021.

Sequentially, Atul Auto registered a 1.33% rise in total sales from 1,794 units sold in May 2022.

The total sales from April - June 2022 soared 199% to 5,205 units compared with 1,739 units in April - June 2021.

The company reported 22.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.26 crore on a 22.8% increase in ner sales to Rs 1,370.42 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Rajkot-based Atul Auto manufactures three-wheelers (goods as well as passenger segments) under the 'Atul' brand, and spares, components, and allied products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)