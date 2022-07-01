Volumes jump at Sun TV Network Ltd counter

Sun TV Network Ltd saw volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56187 shares

KIOCL Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 01 July 2022.

Sun TV Network Ltd saw volume of 3.67 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 56187 shares. The stock increased 1.38% to Rs.418.20. Volumes stood at 37681 shares in the last session.

KIOCL Ltd saw volume of 23446 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.88 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6044 shares. The stock increased 3.96% to Rs.194.50. Volumes stood at 746 shares in the last session.

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd recorded volume of 6347 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2339 shares. The stock lost 1.59% to Rs.588.75. Volumes stood at 8971 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd registered volume of 4.56 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.68% to Rs.2,446.60. Volumes stood at 2.09 lakh shares in the last session.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd notched up volume of 3.33 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.22 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.15% to Rs.126.05. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)