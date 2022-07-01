Responsive Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

T.V. Today Network Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 July 2022.

Responsive Industries Ltd soared 18.96% to Rs 139.6 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 13630 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22735 shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd spiked 5.13% to Rs 268.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3553 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd surged 4.47% to Rs 88.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

KEI Industries Ltd jumped 4.19% to Rs 1200.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8586 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24190 shares in the past one month.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd rose 3.72% to Rs 9740.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 160 shares in the past one month.

