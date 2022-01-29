Atul Q3 PAT falls 17.6% YoY to Rs 155 cr

Atul posted a 17.6% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 155.43 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 188.58 crore posted in Q3 FY21.

Consolidated net sales jumped 44.9% to Rs 1,380.31 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 952.89 recorded in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax fell 15% to Rs 209.95 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Total expenses surged 59% to Rs 1,128.84 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 709.92 crore posted in the same period last year.

Atul is an integrated chemical company. The company operates through two segments: life science chemicals, and performance and other chemicals.

The scrip jumped 4.9% to close at Rs 9,864 on Friday.

