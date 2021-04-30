Atul Q4 PAT rises 24% YoY

Atul recorded 23.9% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 175.05 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 141.25 crore in Q4 FY20.

Revenue from operations rose 15.6% to Rs 1,115.93 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

On the segmental front, the Life Science Chemicals business revenue was at Rs 311.89 crore (up 22.6% YoY), Performance and Other Chemicals business revenue was at Rs 817.16 crore (up 9.7% YoY) in Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 236.12 crore in the fourth quarter, up by 25.3% from Rs 188.42 crore in the same period last year.

Atul is an integrated chemical company. The company operates through two segments: life science chemicals, and performance and other chemicals.

The scrip fell 2.74% to currently trade at Rs 8135 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)