Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 156.26 points or 2.09% at 7313.76 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 9.88%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 3.76%),Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3.41%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 3.39%),Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (down 2.98%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (down 2.95%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 2.84%), ICICI Bank Ltd (down 2.83%), L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 2.73%), and Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 2.41%).

On the other hand, Centrum Capital Ltd (up 7.99%), Federal Bank Ltd (up 4.64%), and Reliance Capital Ltd (up 4.47%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 648.5 or 1.3% at 49117.44.

The Nifty 50 index was down 165.75 points or 1.11% at 14729.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.63 points or 0.22% at 21732.67.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.83 points or 0.32% at 7007.7.

On BSE,1418 shares were trading in green, 1405 were trading in red and 162 were unchanged.

