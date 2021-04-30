Vascon Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nandan Denim Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2021.

Vascon Engineers Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 15.75 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32935 shares in the past one month.

Nandan Denim Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 30.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4301 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd crashed 6.54% to Rs 66.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12181 shares in the past one month.

Asian Hotels (North) Ltd corrected 6.34% to Rs 67.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1531 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd pared 6.29% to Rs 103.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36675 shares in the past one month.

