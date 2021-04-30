Vascon Engineers Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Nandan Denim reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.71 crore in the September 2020 quarter
Supreme Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Viji Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Consumer goods stocks edge lower
Benchmarks snap 2-day losing streak; Nifty reclaims 14,500 mark; HDFC twins jump
-
Nandan Denim Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2021.
Nandan Denim Ltd, Nelcast Ltd, Asian Hotels (North) Ltd and Apollo Micro Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2021.
Vascon Engineers Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 15.75 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 44711 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32935 shares in the past one month.
Nandan Denim Ltd tumbled 6.62% to Rs 30.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4301 shares in the past one month.
Nelcast Ltd crashed 6.54% to Rs 66.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21755 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12181 shares in the past one month.
Asian Hotels (North) Ltd corrected 6.34% to Rs 67.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3808 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1531 shares in the past one month.
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd pared 6.29% to Rs 103.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36675 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU