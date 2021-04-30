Volumes jump at EID Parry (India) Ltd counter

EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 26.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares

Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd, MOIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 April 2021.

EID Parry (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 26.38 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.20 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.79% to Rs.352.00. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

Polyplex Corporation Ltd registered volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55287 shares. The stock rose 11.12% to Rs.964.75. Volumes stood at 94338 shares in the last session.

Persistent Systems Ltd witnessed volume of 8.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.02 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.28% to Rs.2,108.20. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

JTEKT India Ltd witnessed volume of 7.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.73% to Rs.82.70. Volumes stood at 66601 shares in the last session.

MOIL Ltd clocked volume of 27.58 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.51 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.05% to Rs.165.45. Volumes stood at 19.64 lakh shares in the last session.

