AU Small Fin Bank Q2 deposits jumps 45% YoY

The small finance bank's total deposits increased by 45% to Rs 39,034 crore as on 30 September 2021 from Rs 26,980 crore as on 30 September 2020

CASA ratio improved to 30% as on 30 September 2021 from 26% as on 30 June 2021 and 20% as on 30 September 2020. Average cost of funds stood at 6.1% in Q2 FY22 as compared with 7% in Q2 FY21.

Gross advances increased by 5% quarter on quarter and 32% year on year to Rs 36,405 crore as on 30 September 2021. Loan AUM has increased 24% YoY to Rs 38,011 crore as on 30 September 2021. It has increased by 4% from Rs 36,635 crore as 30 June 2021.

Disbursements in Q2 FY22 were at Rs 5,135 crore compared with disbursement of Rs 3,268 crore in Q2 FY21. The bank's collection efficiency was 109% in September 2021, 107% in August 2021 and 110% in July 2021.

In Q2'FY22, the bank saw improvement versus the Q1 FY22 across several key aspects such as borrower connect, business continuity, and confidence within the operating environment. As also reflected in the data above, this momentum has resulted in pick-up in disbursements, strong collection efficiencies resulting in robust improvement in asset quality.

AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) is a scheduled commercial bank. As on 31 March 2021, the bank has established operations across 744 banking touchpoints while serving 20.2 lakh customers in 15 states & 2 union territories.

The bank reported a 1.2% rise in net income to Rs 203.2 crore on a 9.1% increase in total income to Rs 1,537.68 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank were trading 0.15% higher at Rs 1,213.60 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)