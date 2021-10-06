Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 160.92 points or 0.85% at 19180.02 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.93%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.7%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.63%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.08%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.73%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.03%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.46%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.41%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.35%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 50.92 or 0.09% at 59795.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 18.1 points or 0.1% at 17840.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 159.24 points or 0.55% at 29010.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.13 points or 0.23% at 8929.88.

On BSE,1907 shares were trading in green, 798 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

