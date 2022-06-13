AU Small Finance Bank board approve allotment of bonus shares

-
The board of AU Small Finance Bank approved the allotment of 31,50,93,233 equity shares of Rs 10 each as fully paid-up bonus equity shares on 12 June 2022.The bank issued one bonus share for each equity shares held, to the eligible shareholders whose name appeared in the list of beneficial owners as on 10 June 2022, being the record date fixed for this purpose.
AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. As on 31 March 2022, the bank had operations across 919 banking touchpoints, serving 27.5 lakh customers in 18 States & 2 Union Territories.
On standalone basis, the bank reported 104.8% jump in net profit to Rs 346.07 crore on a 26.1% rise in total income to Rs 1,978.41 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of AU Small Finance Bank were down 1.88% at Rs 591.70 on the BSE.
