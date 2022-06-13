Volumes jump at Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd counter

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83414 shares

KEI Industries Ltd, Jyothy Labs Ltd, RBL Bank Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 13 June 2022.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8.24 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.88 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83414 shares. The stock dropped 3.45% to Rs.2,104.30. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

KEI Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 9.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23893 shares. The stock dropped 0.00% to Rs.1,295.00. Volumes stood at 5272 shares in the last session.

Jyothy Labs Ltd notched up volume of 2.84 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63701 shares. The stock slipped 1.45% to Rs.149.95. Volumes stood at 23475 shares in the last session.

RBL Bank Ltd witnessed volume of 33.25 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.51 lakh shares. The stock dropped 16.37% to Rs.94.80. Volumes stood at 3.73 lakh shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd registered volume of 355 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 117 shares. The stock slipped 1.21% to Rs.7,586.50. Volumes stood at 42 shares in the last session.

