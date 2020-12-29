AU Small Finance Bank partners ICICI Prudential Life for insurance solutions

-
AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) aims to deliver paperless life insurance solutions to its more than 18 lakh customers through digital platform with CICI Prudential Life Insurance.
Shares of AU Bank rose 0.50% to Rs 860.25 while ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company fell 0.93% to Rs 496.20.
Over 700 banking touch points of AU Bank across 13 states and 2 union territories will receive the entire suite of customer-centric protection and long-term savings products of ICICI Prudential Life for retirement and critical illness. AU Bank's strong presence in urban, unserved, and remote regions will strengthen distribution network of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 28 December 2020.
AU Bank is a scheduled commercial bank. As on September 2020, it has established operations across about 700 banking touch points serving 18 Lakh+ customers in 12 States & 2 Union Territories with a talent base of 16,700+ employees.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is promoted by ICICI Bank and Prudential Corporation Holdings. The company offers an array of products in the protection and savings category.
