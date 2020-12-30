Consumer goods shares rise

Consumer goods stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index rising 5.32 points or 0.12% at 4390.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Borosil Renewables Ltd (up 9.98%), Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (up 8.94%),Just Dial Ltd (up 4.23%),Fiem Industries Ltd (up 4.03%),Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd (up 3.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were L G Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (up 3.3%), JTEKT India Ltd (up 2.67%), Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd (up 2.21%), Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 2.12%), and Dish TV India Ltd (up 2.1%).

On the other hand, Cantabil Retail India Ltd (down 3.25%), Rupa & Company Ltd (down 3.07%), and Karda Constructions Ltd (down 2.44%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.15 or 0.07% at 47580.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.3 points or 0.04% at 13927.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 3.75 points or 0.02% at 17963.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.52 points or 0.06% at 5915.01.

On BSE,1081 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

