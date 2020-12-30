Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 2.21 points or 0.09% at 2419.9 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 1.89%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.85%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.59%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.55%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.21%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 0.98%), DLF Ltd (down 0.67%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (down 0.63%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 32.15 or 0.07% at 47580.93.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.3 points or 0.04% at 13927.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 3.75 points or 0.02% at 17963.92.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.52 points or 0.06% at 5915.01.

On BSE,1081 shares were trading in green, 1059 were trading in red and 103 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)