National Aluminium Company Ltd Slips 1.43%

National Aluminium Company Ltd fell 1.43% today to trade at Rs 41.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 0.54% to quote at 11335.6. The index is up 10.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 1.19% and Hindalco Industries Ltd lost 0.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 8.7 % over last one year compared to the 15.24% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

National Aluminium Company Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 10.93% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 7.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 44227 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.26 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 48.8 on 16 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 24.45 on 13 Mar 2020.

