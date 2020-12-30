EID Parry (India) Ltd Spikes 6.5%

EID Parry (India) Ltd has added 2.48% over last one month compared to 7.98% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.73% rise in the SENSEX

EID Parry (India) Ltd rose 6.5% today to trade at Rs 355.35. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is up 0.26% to quote at 12660.75. The index is up 7.98 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, G M Breweries Ltd increased 3.45% and Globus Spirits Ltd added 2.33% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 11 % over last one year compared to the 15.3% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

EID Parry (India) Ltd has added 2.48% over last one month compared to 7.98% gain in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 7.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27975 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 26034 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 359 on 30 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 100 on 24 Mar 2020.

