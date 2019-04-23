Aurionpro Solutions advances after winning order

rose 2.11% to Rs 149.75 at 14:18 IST on BSE after the company said it won an order from a leading public sector in for setting up self-servicing Kiosks at various locations across

The announcement was made during trading hours today, 23 April 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 139.73 points, or 0.36% to 38,784.91.

On the BSE, 12,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 154.80 and a low of Rs 147.60 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 222.11 on 23 April 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 107.05 on 11 February 2019.

said it will supply, install and maintain self-servicing Kiosks at more than 500 branches of the across The order is valued at about Rs 18 crore. The installation and implementation will be completed by September 2019, followed by the maintenance and support.

Aurionpro Solutions' consolidated net profit rose 6.4% to Rs 15.47 crore on 22.03% rise in net sales to Rs 114.73 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)