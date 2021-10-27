Aurionpro Solutions bags deal for licensing of its payments software in USA

Aurionpro Solutions said that its USA-based subsidiary Aurionpro Fintech Inc. has bagged an order from one of the largest payment facilitators in USA for the license and development of Aurionpro Payment Framework Software.

The order is valued at $1.3 million (approximately Rs 10 crore) and will be delivered in two phases by March 2022.

Raj Biyani, EVP-Head - North America, commenting on the order win said: Aurionpro Payment Framework (APF) is a robust and advanced payment platform. We see multiple opportunities in this segment and this win is significant as it will enhance our credentials in the USA market and will establish APF as a strong platform.

Aurionpro Solutions is engaged in the business of providing solutions in areas of transaction banking platform, customer experience (ACE Platform), smart city and smart transportation experience and cybersecurity solution.

The scrip fell 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 215.40 on the BSE.

