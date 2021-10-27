Aurionpro Solutions bags deal for licensing of its payments software in USA

-
ALSO READ
Quick Heal Technologies launches cloud based security management platform - Seqrite Hawkk
India Post Payments Bank and LIF Housing Finance announce strategic partnership
Karix Mobile deploys WhatsApp Business Solution for Panasonic India
Aurionpro announces exit from cybersecurity segment
India's Exports Of Software Services Up 4% In FY21
-
Aurionpro Solutions said that its USA-based subsidiary Aurionpro Fintech Inc. has bagged an order from one of the largest payment facilitators in USA for the license and development of Aurionpro Payment Framework Software.
The order is valued at $1.3 million (approximately Rs 10 crore) and will be delivered in two phases by March 2022.
Raj Biyani, EVP-Head - North America, commenting on the order win said: Aurionpro Payment Framework (APF) is a robust and advanced payment platform. We see multiple opportunities in this segment and this win is significant as it will enhance our credentials in the USA market and will establish APF as a strong platform.
Aurionpro Solutions is engaged in the business of providing solutions in areas of transaction banking platform, customer experience (ACE Platform), smart city and smart transportation experience and cybersecurity solution.
The scrip fell 1.58% to currently trade at Rs 215.40 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU