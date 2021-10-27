Volumes jump at Triveni Turbine Ltd counter

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35577 shares

Jindal Stainless Ltd, SKF India Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Star Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 October 2021.

Triveni Turbine Ltd witnessed volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 35577 shares. The stock increased 11.75% to Rs.189.70. Volumes stood at 41019 shares in the last session.

Jindal Stainless Ltd recorded volume of 6.66 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.05% to Rs.200.45. Volumes stood at 8.45 lakh shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd witnessed volume of 6950 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3231 shares. The stock increased 0.81% to Rs.3,205.35. Volumes stood at 2367 shares in the last session.

TCI Express Ltd notched up volume of 23658 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12418 shares. The stock rose 4.08% to Rs.1,903.40. Volumes stood at 46821 shares in the last session.

Star Cement Ltd saw volume of 1.08 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 1.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59664 shares. The stock increased 0.65% to Rs.101.00. Volumes stood at 23905 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)