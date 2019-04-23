JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Indian Bank slips for fifth straight session

Board of Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Aurionpro Solutions bags order worth Rs 18 cr

Capital Market 

Aurionpro Solutions has won an order from a leading public sector bank in India for setting up of self-servicing KIOSKs at various locations across India.

Aurionpro shall supply, install and maintain self-servicing KIOSKs at more than 500 branches of the bank across India. The Order is valued at about Rs 18 crore, the installation and implementation will be completed upto September 2019, followed by the maintenance and support.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 14:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU