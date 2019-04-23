Cipla appoints President and Global Chief People Officer

Cipla announced the appointment of Dr. Raju Mistry as President and Global Chief People Officer (GCPO) of Cipla.
In her role at Cipla, Raju will oversee Human Resources, and Administration and Facilities Management. She will be a member of the Management Council of Cipla, and will report to Umang Vohra, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer.
