PVR opens 6 screen multiplex in Amritsar

PVR announced the opening of 6 screens at Suraj Chanda Tara, in This is equipped with BARCO 4K & 2K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 Digital Dolby surround sound in all auditoriums.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest network with of 764 screens at 163 properties in 66 cities.

