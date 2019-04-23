Board of Frontier Informatics approves preferential allotment of 3.82 cr shares

-
ALSO READ
Board of Frontier Informatics approves application for obtaining EOU status
Frontier Informatics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Frontier Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Frontier Informatics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Frontier Springs standalone net profit rises 42.45% in the September 2018 quarter
-
At meeting held on 22 April 2019The Board of Frontier Informatics approved the allotment of 3,82,99,998 Equity shares of Re. 1 each at par i.e Re. 1 each under Preferential Allotment out of 3,83,00,000 of Equity shares in one tranche for which amount of Rs, 3,82,99,998 /- has been received by the Company as on 22 April 2019 from the proposed allottees.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU