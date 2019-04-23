JUST IN
Board of Frontier Informatics approves preferential allotment of 3.82 cr shares

At meeting held on 22 April 2019

The Board of Frontier Informatics approved the allotment of 3,82,99,998 Equity shares of Re. 1 each at par i.e Re. 1 each under Preferential Allotment out of 3,83,00,000 of Equity shares in one tranche for which amount of Rs, 3,82,99,998 /- has been received by the Company as on 22 April 2019 from the proposed allottees.

First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 09:57 IST

