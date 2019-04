Board of Frontier Informatics approves preferential allotment of 3.82 cr shares

At held on 22 April 2019

The approved the allotment of 3,82,99,998 Equity shares of Re. 1 each at par i.e Re. 1 each under Preferential Allotment out of 3,83,00,000 of Equity shares in one tranche for which amount of Rs, 3,82,99,998 /- has been received by the Company as on 22 April 2019 from the proposed allottees.

