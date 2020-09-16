Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 13.44 points or 0.86% at 1548.42 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.9%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.87%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.97%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.59%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.63%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 1.49%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.48%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.47%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.26%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 4.56%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.19%), and A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 2.48%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 200.87 or 0.51% at 39245.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.8 points or 0.54% at 11583.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.89 points or 0.18% at 15390.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.51 points or 0.19% at 5098.69.

On BSE,1321 shares were trading in green, 1291 were trading in red and 198 were unchanged.

