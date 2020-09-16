Volumes jump at Indostar Capital Finance Ltd counter

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd saw volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15243 shares

K P R Mill Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, National Fertilizer Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 September 2020.

Indostar Capital Finance Ltd saw volume of 2.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 15.95 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15243 shares. The stock increased 9.84% to Rs.285.75. Volumes stood at 9512 shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd witnessed volume of 4.7 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54167 shares. The stock increased 8.32% to Rs.656.85. Volumes stood at 33389 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd recorded volume of 1.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21735 shares. The stock gained 8.98% to Rs.254.20. Volumes stood at 24432 shares in the last session.

National Fertilizer Ltd registered volume of 42.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.39 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.84% to Rs.37.90. Volumes stood at 7.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd witnessed volume of 1.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.35 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31074 shares. The stock increased 3.42% to Rs.573.65. Volumes stood at 22995 shares in the last session.

