Aurionpro Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capital Trust Ltd, Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd, Vivimed Labs Ltd and Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2021.

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 100.5 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 92284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5805 shares in the past one month.

Capital Trust Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 117.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14968 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7177 shares in the past one month.

Shree Rama Newsprint Ltd spiked 19.76% to Rs 20.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18223 shares in the past one month.

Vivimed Labs Ltd gained 19.17% to Rs 21.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd exploded 17.22% to Rs 32. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37719 shares in the past one month.

