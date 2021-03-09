Aurionpro Solutions hit the roof after partnership with UK-based Future-Tech

Aurionpro Solutions hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 100.50 after the company announced signing a strategic partnership with Future-Tech, UK for data center design and consultancy projects in India & South Asia.

Aurionpro Solutions has ventured into the Data Centre building, consulting and hybrid cloud services in recent years and has built a strong team of industry veterans, with over 20 years of experience in the field, for this purpose. Aurionpro Solutions has also signed up with one of the customers and is providing consultancy and assistance for rolling out of 100 MW Data Centres within next few years. Further, the company is also providing consultancy to the other industry leaders on Data Centre designs and implementation.

Future-Tech, head quartered in Wokingham, England will bring further specialisation, engineering excellence and direct industry knowledge to our established and expanding team within India and South Asia. It is involved in projects ranging from high density and micro-edge environments to multi-MW campuses, the largest so far being more than 270 MW.

The combined strengths of Aurionpro and Future-Tech will make them formidable partners and help them tap the fast growing south Asian markets.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 73.652. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day moving average (DMA) placed at 82.46 and its 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 69.74.

Aurionpro Solutions is engaged in offering information technology (IT) and consultancy services. It is also engaged in the sale of equipment and software licenses. It is engaged in the business of providing solutions in corporate banking, treasury, fraud prevention and risk management, Internet banking, governance and compliance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)