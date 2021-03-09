Manappuram Finance board to mull fund raising on 19 March

The board of Manappuram Finance will meet on Friday, 19 March 2021, to consider business plan and borrowing program.The NBFC in a press release said, "The board of directors of the company will meet on Friday, 19 March 2021, to consider business plan and borrowing program including raising of funds through issuance of non-convertible debt securities either through a public issue or on private placement basis for FY 2021-22." The announcement was made during market hours today, 9 March 2021.
Shares of Manappuram Finance fell 0.4% to Rs 163.30 on BSE. Manappuram Finance is a gold loans offering non-banking financial company, engaged in providing finance against used household gold ornaments.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a 16.6% rise in net profit to Rs 483.19 crore on a 13.7% rise in total income to Rs 1650 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
