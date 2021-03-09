Southern Petro rises as production resumes at Tuticorin plants

-
Southern Petrochemicals jumped 3.57% to Rs 33.40 after the company announced resumption of production at its Tuticorin plants in Tamil Nadu.In an exchange filing on Monday, Southern Petrochemicals said, "The company's plants at Tuticorin have been restarted and production resumed at 1430 Hrs on 6 March 2021 after completing all jobs/activities mentioned."
The plants were shut down since 31 January 2021 to carry out regular maintenance jobs, activities to improve performance efficiencies and statutory compliance tasks.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit fell 12% to Rs 6.39 crore on a 12.4% rise in net sales to Rs 424.5 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation is a fertilizer manufacturing company located at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.
