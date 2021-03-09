Lupin unit partners Endoceutics to commercialise Intrarosa in Canada

Lupin Pharma, a subsidiary of the drug major, announced a partnership with Endoceutics, a women's health focused innovative Canadian biotech company, to commercialize Intrarosa in Canada.

Intrarosa is Endoceutic's flagship product indicated for the treatment of postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy offered as a vaginal ovule containing 6.5 mg of Prasterone.

Intrarosa was developed in Quebec City, Canada by Endoceutics and will be manufactured in their facilities in Mont Saint Hilaire, Canada. Intrarosa is indicated for postmenopausal vulvovaginal atrophy, it is a vaginal ovule containing 6.5 mg of Prasterone. It comes in blister packs of 28 ovules, with 7 reusable applicators. The recommended dose is one vaginal ovule inserted once a day at bedtime, using the provided applicator or fingers. It is estimated that over 50% of postmenopausal women suffer from the symptoms of vulvovaginal atrophy and that less than 10% of these women are treated with prescription medicines.

On a consolidated basis, Lupin reported net profit of Rs 441.35 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 840.36 crore reported in Q3 FY20. Net sales increased 5.4% to Rs 3,917.30 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 3,716.09 crore in Q3 FY20.

Shares of Lupin fell 0.76% at Rs 1,042.45 on BSE. Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APIs in over 100 markets.

