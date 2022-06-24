Aurionpro Solutions rises on order win from Govt. of Rajasthan

-
ALSO READ
Aurionpro secures additional order for 3D City platform
Aurionpro Solutions hits the roof on bagging orders worth 3 million Singapore dollars
Aurionpro Solutions subsidiary bags order in Costa Rica
Aurionpro Solutions rises on wining order in data centre segment
Aurionpro Solutions relaunches its website
-
Aurionpro Solutions gained 2.66% to Rs 264.35 after the company said it won an order from the Government of Rajasthan to further expand the 3D City platform in the City of Jaipur.3D City platform, creates digital twin of the city and has transformed the way urban planners approach planning and development of the cities.
Aurionpro announced that the Government of Rajasthan through RajCom Info Services, has now expanded the coverage of the project and has placed an additional order to cover more parts of the city of Jaipur on 3D City platform.
The new work order is valued nearly Rs 25 crore and will be implemented over a span of 7 months.
Yogesh Songadkar, EVP of Aurionpro said, "We are happy to announce this additional order which will cover rest part of the Jaipur city and will help authorities & different departments of the in planning and development of the city. We are thankful to the Government of Rajasthan and RajCom Info Services for reposing trust again."
Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations.
The company reported a net profit of Rs 18.97 crore as against a net loss of Rs 141.88 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 24.8% year on year to Rs 137.47 crore dusring the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU