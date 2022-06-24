Aurionpro Solutions rises on order win from Govt. of Rajasthan

Aurionpro Solutions gained 2.66% to Rs 264.35 after the company said it won an order from the Government of Rajasthan to further expand the 3D City platform in the City of Jaipur.

3D City platform, creates digital twin of the city and has transformed the way urban planners approach planning and development of the cities.

Aurionpro announced that the Government of Rajasthan through RajCom Info Services, has now expanded the coverage of the project and has placed an additional order to cover more parts of the city of Jaipur on 3D City platform.

The new work order is valued nearly Rs 25 crore and will be implemented over a span of 7 months.

Yogesh Songadkar, EVP of Aurionpro said, "We are happy to announce this additional order which will cover rest part of the Jaipur city and will help authorities & different departments of the in planning and development of the city. We are thankful to the Government of Rajasthan and RajCom Info Services for reposing trust again."

Aurionpro Solutions is a global technology solutions leader that helps enterprises accelerate their digital innovation, securely and efficiently. It combines core domain expertise, thought leadership in innovation, security and leverages industry leading IP to deliver tangible business results for global corporations.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 18.97 crore as against a net loss of Rs 141.88 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 24.8% year on year to Rs 137.47 crore dusring the quarter.

