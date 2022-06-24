Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 11202 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1388 shares
Varroc Engineering Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, MRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2022.
Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 11202 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1388 shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.738.50. Volumes stood at 2453 shares in the last session.
Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 34203 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13471 shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.323.05. Volumes stood at 9486 shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 26842 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12963 shares. The stock lost 2.14% to Rs.403.75. Volumes stood at 42207 shares in the last session.
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 37641 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20651 shares. The stock slipped 1.93% to Rs.3,776.40. Volumes stood at 22868 shares in the last session.
MRF Ltd recorded volume of 516 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 296 shares. The stock gained 1.04% to Rs.69,700.00. Volumes stood at 352 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU