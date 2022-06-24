Volumes soar at Poly Medicure Ltd counter

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 11202 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1388 shares

Varroc Engineering Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, MRF Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 June 2022.

Poly Medicure Ltd clocked volume of 11202 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1388 shares. The stock gained 0.39% to Rs.738.50. Volumes stood at 2453 shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd clocked volume of 34203 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.54 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13471 shares. The stock gained 9.99% to Rs.323.05. Volumes stood at 9486 shares in the last session.

K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 26842 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12963 shares. The stock lost 2.14% to Rs.403.75. Volumes stood at 42207 shares in the last session.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd registered volume of 37641 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.82 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20651 shares. The stock slipped 1.93% to Rs.3,776.40. Volumes stood at 22868 shares in the last session.

MRF Ltd recorded volume of 516 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 1.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 296 shares. The stock gained 1.04% to Rs.69,700.00. Volumes stood at 352 shares in the last session.

